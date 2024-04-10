WEBCASTS
Exploring Your Options for Income and Risk Management
Investors and advisors are increasingly seeking options to address key portfolio challenges: managing risk and generating income.
Options can help investors combat the “correlation conundrum”, i.e. the convergence of stock and bond prices. See how an actively managed ETF [ticker: HEGD] combines passive equity investing with active risk management to address this correlation challenge.
Derivative income strategies can also be a powerful tool for investors seeking to boost their income. Though covered call strategies have become popular of late, their total returns can leave investors underwhelmed. Explore a distinct ETF [ticker: SCLZ] employing an ‘active-active’ strategy seeking sustainable income AND enhanced capital appreciation.
Join the experts at Swan Global Investments and learn how you can mitigate risk, generate income, and capture return.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How active options strategies can combat the "correlation conundrum" and improve risk mitigation efforts.
- Why an active approach to derivative income can provide income without sacrificing capital growth.
- How to utilize such strategies in client portfolios to mitigate risk and/or generate income.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Rob SwanCOO and Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM®, CAIA®, FDP®, CIPM®, CFP®Client Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
