WEBCASTS Exploring Your Options for Income and Risk Management

Investors and advisors are increasingly seeking options to address key portfolio challenges: managing risk and generating income.

Options can help investors combat the “correlation conundrum”, i.e. the convergence of stock and bond prices. See how an actively managed ETF [ticker: HEGD] combines passive equity investing with active risk management to address this correlation challenge.

Derivative income strategies can also be a powerful tool for investors seeking to boost their income. Though covered call strategies have become popular of late, their total returns can leave investors underwhelmed. Explore a distinct ETF [ticker: SCLZ] employing an ‘active-active’ strategy seeking sustainable income AND enhanced capital appreciation.

Join the experts at Swan Global Investments and learn how you can mitigate risk, generate income, and capture return.