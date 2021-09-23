WEBCASTS
Excellence Without Emotion: A Better Investment Process
Quick: what's the worst stock in your client's portfolio? You may not know, but under the hood of all that vanilla exposure, there are, by definition, stocks it's going to be better not to own. Wouldn't it be great if you had a methodology that let you avoid those companies in the first place? In this upcoming webcast, ETF Trends and New Age Alpha will dig deep into the methodology of an approach that promises exactly that: Winning by not losing.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- Why many investors are their own worst enemies
- How to apply a systematic investment approach to improve portfolio management
- When simply staying out of trouble is the best way to generate powerful returns
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Julian KoskiCo-Founder and Chief Investment Officer
New Age Alpha
Andy Kern, PhDSenior Portfolio Manager
New Age Alpha
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
