WEBCASTS

Excellence Without Emotion: A Better Investment Process

Quick: what's the worst stock in your client's portfolio? You may not know, but under the hood of all that vanilla exposure, there are, by definition, stocks it's going to be better not to own. Wouldn't it be great if you had a methodology that let you avoid those companies in the first place? In this upcoming webcast, ETF Trends and New Age Alpha will dig deep into the methodology of an approach that promises exactly that: Winning by not losing.  

October 20, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:

  • Why many investors are their own worst enemies
  • How to apply a systematic investment approach to improve portfolio management
  • When simply staying out of trouble is the best way to generate powerful returns

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Julian Koski

Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer
New Age Alpha

Andy Kern, PhD

Senior Portfolio Manager
New Age Alpha

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.