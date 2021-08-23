WEBCASTS
Evolution and Revolution? The Role of Thematic ETFs in Today’s Portfolio
Thematic ETFs offer investors the chance to invest in big ideas and headline-making trends—trends that cut across sectors, countries, and market caps.
As the strategy gains traction, investors and advisors need to know how these funds have the potential to disrupt sector investing and revolutionize portfolios.
SUMMARY
Join a lively panel discussion with ETF Trends and ProShares that will cover:
- Thematic ETFs 4.0: How thematics go beyond basic beta
- From satellite to core portfolio position—thematic ETFs go mainstream
- Compelling themes investors need to watch
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Scott Helfstein, PhDExecutive Director, Thematic Investing
ProShares
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. Sponsors of this webcast may contact registrants. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
This is not intended to be investment advice.
Investing is currently subject to additional risks and uncertainties related to COVID-19, including general economic, market and business conditions; changes in laws or regulations or other actions made by governmental authorities or regulatory bodies; and world economic and political developments.