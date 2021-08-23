WEBCASTS

Evolution and Revolution? The Role of Thematic ETFs in Today’s Portfolio

Thematic ETFs offer investors the chance to invest in big ideas and headline-making trends—trends that cut across sectors, countries, and market caps. 

As the strategy gains traction, investors and advisors need to know how these funds have the potential to disrupt sector investing and revolutionize portfolios.

September 28, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Join a lively panel discussion with ETF Trends and ProShares that will cover:

  • Thematic ETFs 4.0: How thematics go beyond basic beta 
  • From satellite to core portfolio position—thematic ETFs go mainstream 
  • Compelling themes investors need to watch 

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Scott Helfstein, PhD

Executive Director, Thematic Investing
ProShares

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer
Important Disclosures

This is not intended to be investment advice.

Investing is currently subject to additional risks and uncertainties related to COVID-19, including general economic, market and business conditions; changes in laws or regulations or other actions made by governmental authorities or regulatory bodies; and world economic and political developments.