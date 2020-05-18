WEBCASTS

ETF Strategists to Highlight
Models to Soften Portfolio Volatility

With whipsaw risk in the markets, ETF strategist firms have been leaning more on their models that soften portfolio volatility. In this upcoming webcast, Beaumont Capital, Astoria Portfolio Advisors and ETF Trends will discuss timely tactical models, the importance of tiling away from market cap investments and discuss strategies that use factor/smart beta ETFs, mix factors, and look to higher quality bonds and alternatives.

May 28, 2020
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • Overview of markets, economy, opportunities and challenges YTD
  • Astoria and Beaumont's tactical strategies for the remainder of 2020
  • Asset allocation insights and strategies
  • Importance of using alternatives that are inversely correlated to stocks

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

John Davi

Founder and Chief Investment Officer
Astoria Portfolio Advisors

David Clark

President and Head of Business Development
Astoria Portfolio Advisors

Brendan Ryan, CFA

Assistant Portfolio Manager
Beaumont Capital Management

Denis Rezendes, CFA

Assistant Portfolio Manager
Beaumont Capital Management

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

