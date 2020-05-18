WEBCASTS
ETF Strategists to Highlight
Models to Soften Portfolio Volatility
With whipsaw risk in the markets, ETF strategist firms have been leaning more on their models that soften portfolio volatility. In this upcoming webcast, Beaumont Capital, Astoria Portfolio Advisors and ETF Trends will discuss timely tactical models, the importance of tiling away from market cap investments and discuss strategies that use factor/smart beta ETFs, mix factors, and look to higher quality bonds and alternatives.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Overview of markets, economy, opportunities and challenges YTD
- Astoria and Beaumont's tactical strategies for the remainder of 2020
- Asset allocation insights and strategies
- Importance of using alternatives that are inversely correlated to stocks
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
John DaviFounder and Chief Investment Officer
Astoria Portfolio Advisors
David ClarkPresident and Head of Business Development
Astoria Portfolio Advisors
Brendan Ryan, CFAAssistant Portfolio Manager
Beaumont Capital Management
Denis Rezendes, CFAAssistant Portfolio Manager
Beaumont Capital Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
