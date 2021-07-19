WEBCASTS
ETF Strategies for Rising Dividends from High Quality Companies
It’s been said that past performance is not a guarantee of future results. But many dividend strategies screen strictly for historical dividend growth without any forward-looking indication of a company’s ability to sustain – much less grow – their dividends.
A more sensible approach includes both historical and forward-looking factors to screen for high-quality dividend-growers.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- What dividend growth has to say about a company’s financial strength and discipline
- Key metrics that indicate the ability to grow dividends
- Which sectors are positioned for above-average growth
Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Dan WaldronSenior Vice President, ETF Strategist
First Trust
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
