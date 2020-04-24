WEBCASTS
ETF Strategies for Managing Today’s Market Risks
Volatile conditions are rocking the markets, but that doesn’t mean the best strategy is to sit on the sidelines forever. In this upcoming webcast, FlexShares and ETF Trends will outline quality investment strategies that may help investors generate attractive yields and still hedge potential downside risks ahead.
SUMMARY
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends as he moderates a discussion on:
- An overview of the market environment and where opportunities may be found--and hidden risks--remain
- A focus on quality through equity dividend and fixed-income strategies
- How low volatility strategies can help manage market risks
- Portfolio positioning for the evolving market
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Daniel Phillips, CFADirector of Asset Allocation Strategy
Northern Trust Asset Management
Brad CamdenDirector of Fixed Income Strategy
Northern Trust Asset Management
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
This complimentary webcast is for financial professionals only and is closed to the public.
Before investing consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Go to flexshares.com for a prospectus containing this information. Read it carefully.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.
All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Funds’ returns may not match returns of their respective indexes. Risks include fluctuation of yield, income, interest rate, non-diversification, asset class and market.