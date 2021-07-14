WEBCASTS
ESG Principles: How Sustainable Investing Is Changing the World
Investors are increasingly turning to companies at the forefront of sustainability. Yet the simultaneous proliferation of ESG investment vehicles has left many unsure of the best direction in which to turn. In this upcoming webcast, Putnam Investments and ETF Trends will focus on strategies that seek to invest in companies aligned with Investors’ investment and sustainability goals.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Define social responsibility in a corporate context
- Discuss the long-term benefits of companies with positive social and environmental impacts
- Consider thematic ESG ETF offerings for solutions-based investments
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Katherine Collins, CFA, MTSHead of Sustainable Investing
Putnam Investments
Caroline Edwards, CFASenior Investment Director, Global Investment Strategies
Putnam Investments
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
