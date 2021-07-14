SUMMARY

Topics will include:

Define social responsibility in a corporate context

Discuss the long-term benefits of companies with positive social and environmental impacts

Consider thematic ESG ETF offerings for solutions-based investments

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Katherine Collins, CFA, MTS Head of Sustainable Investing

Putnam Investments

Caroline Edwards, CFA Senior Investment Director, Global Investment Strategies

Putnam Investments

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

