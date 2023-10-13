WEBCASTS
Equal Weight Is Not Enough—The Case for Dividend Growth
While a surge in bond yields has interrupted the equity rally from the first half of 2023, the performance gap between the largest companies by market capitalization and the rest of the market remains wide. Valuation has become a focal point for investors. Earnings are expected to grow again at a rate above historical average despite three consecutive quarters of declines. Investors may want to consider quality at a discount with the equal-weighted S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats.®
SUMMARY
Join us for a webcast with ProShares investment strategists. Topics will include:
- Equity market outlook
- How dividend growth strategies deliver in a range of market environments
- The performance potential of mid-cap, small-cap, and even technology-focused dividend growth strategies
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Troy GoldsteinExecutive Director of Distribution
ProShares
Simeon Hyman, CFAGlobal Investment Strategist, Head of Investment Strategy
ProShares
Kieran Kirwan, CAIADirector, Investment Strategy
ProShares
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
