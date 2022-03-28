WEBCASTS Enhance Your Fixed Income Portfolio with Rising Rate Strategies: Senior Loans and Securitized Debt

Markets might be shifting rapidly, but investors’ need for steady income hasn’t changed. To maintain comfortable yields in an environment of rising interest rates and inflation, investors should consider out-of-the-box fixed income exposures, such as senior loans or securitized debt.

In this upcoming webcast, Virtus ETFs and ETF Trends will take a comprehensive overview of the alternative income category to help financial advisors make the best risk-return, trade-off to meet a clients' income needs.