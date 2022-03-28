WEBCASTS
Enhance Your Fixed Income Portfolio with Rising Rate Strategies: Senior Loans and Securitized Debt
Markets might be shifting rapidly, but investors’ need for steady income hasn’t changed. To maintain comfortable yields in an environment of rising interest rates and inflation, investors should consider out-of-the-box fixed income exposures, such as senior loans or securitized debt.
In this upcoming webcast, Virtus ETFs and ETF Trends will take a comprehensive overview of the alternative income category to help financial advisors make the best risk-return, trade-off to meet a clients' income needs.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- A pulse check on where rates and inflation are headed for the rest of 2022
- How nontraditional income strategies, such as senior loans and securitized debt, could provide more attractive risk-adjusted returns
- Where alternative income ETF strategies fit into a fixed-income portfolio mix
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
George GoudeliasHead of Leveraged Finance, Senior Portfolio Manager
Seix Investment Advisors
Nicodemus RinaldiSenior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, Securitized Products
Newfleet Asset Management
James JessupProduct Manager
Virtus Investment Partners
Lara CriggerManaging Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database
