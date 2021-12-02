WEBCASTS
Energy Infrastructure 2022 Outlook: Inflation and Income Opportunities
Searching for income? Energy infrastructure companies, particularly those in the midstream sector, can offer investors attractive yields and total return potential, especially given a constructive market outlook for 2022 and beyond.
In this upcoming webcast, join ALPS, Alerian and ETF Trends for a look at what’s in store for the energy infrastructure sector in 2022, as well as how investors can enhance their investment portfolio with midstream energy exposure.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- A deep dive into how macro and micro tailwinds are converging for energy infrastructure companies and complementing dividends
- How energy infrastructure companies are deploying ample free cash flow to repurchasing equity, improving fundamentals and providing shareholders with a new return stream
- A closer look at the impact of rising energy prices, paired with an energy supply crunch, and what it all means for the global economy
- A survey of how energy infrastructure companies are investing to participate in the energy transition and a renewable energy future
SPEAKERS
Stacey Morris, CFADirector of Research
Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes
Paul Baiocchi, CFAChief ETF Strategist
SS&C ALPS Advisors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
