SUMMARY

Join Rayliant Global Advisors and The Colony Group to explore the insights powering Rayliant's ETF suite focused on China & Emerging Markets. Lara Crigger, Editor-in-Chief of VettaFi, will moderate the discussion.

Jason Blackwell, Chief Investment Strategist of The Colony Group explains the $19B+ firm’s decision to be more targeted in its Emerging Market exposure by dedicating a sleeve of that exposure to a China specialist.

explains the $19B+ firm’s decision to be more targeted in its Emerging Market exposure by dedicating a sleeve of that exposure to a China specialist. China’s economic ascension has resulted in rapid earnings growth for onshore-listed companies. We discuss how investors can participate in the market’s continued expansion.

Learn how novel aspects of China’s markets including, regulations, state ownership, and retail investor behavior, can create significant alpha opportunities.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Jason Hsu, PhD Founder and CIO

Rayliant Global Advisors

Phillip Wool, PhD Managing Director, Head of Investment Solutions

Rayliant Global Advisors

Jason Blackwell, CFA, CAIA Chief Investment Strategist

The Colony Group

Lara Crigger Editor-in-Chief

VettaFi

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.