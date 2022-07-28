WEBCASTS
Emerging Markets: The Triumph of Hope Over Experience
GDP growth in Emerging Markets has failed to translate into earnings per share growth—and consequently, returns. But, all EM is not created equal. Investors may be surprised to learn that the leading source of return and diversification within EM is actually China. As China becomes a larger component within EM and global flows move away from the US & Europe, now is the time to examine your EM exposure and consider a dedicated China allocation.
SUMMARY
Join Rayliant Global Advisors and The Colony Group to explore the insights powering Rayliant's ETF suite focused on China & Emerging Markets. Lara Crigger, Editor-in-Chief of VettaFi, will moderate the discussion.
- Jason Blackwell, Chief Investment Strategist of The Colony Group explains the $19B+ firm’s decision to be more targeted in its Emerging Market exposure by dedicating a sleeve of that exposure to a China specialist.
- China’s economic ascension has resulted in rapid earnings growth for onshore-listed companies. We discuss how investors can participate in the market’s continued expansion.
- Learn how novel aspects of China’s markets including, regulations, state ownership, and retail investor behavior, can create significant alpha opportunities.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jason Hsu, PhDFounder and CIO
Rayliant Global Advisors
Phillip Wool, PhDManaging Director, Head of Investment Solutions
Rayliant Global Advisors
Jason Blackwell, CFA, CAIAChief Investment Strategist
The Colony Group
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
