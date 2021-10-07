SUMMARY

Kevin T. Carter, CIO and Founder of EMQQ & FMQQ, and Dr. Burton G. Malkiel, Princeton Economist and author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street will discuss important fundamental changes taking place in emerging and frontier markets beyond China. They will also discuss how these populations are leapfrogging traditional consumption in favor of online services and shopping via the smartphone and how Gen-Z will drive the next wave of this growing digital revolution.

Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:

How to capitalize on the next 5 billion connected consumers in the developing world beyond China

How Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI), SEA Ltd. (NYSE: SE) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) are reshaping Next Frontier Emerging Markets

Review of recent internet and ecommerce IPOs in Turkey, Indonesia, Uruguay and even Kazakhstan

The large pipeline of IPOs coming in India, Southeast Asia, and South America including Flipkart, NuBank, Grab, GoTo and Paytm

How traditional broad Emerging Market ETFs are fundamentally flawed

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Kevin T. Carter Founder and CIO

The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) &

The Next Frontier Internet Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ)

Dr. Burton G. Malkiel Member of FMQQ Index Committee

Professor of Economics at Princeton University

Author, A Random Walk Down Wall Street

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

