Emerging Markets:
The Next Frontier of Growth with Special Guest Dr. Burton G. Malkiel
Three megatrends have been the catalyst for a digital revolution that is transforming the developing world: the rise of the EM consumer, the computer in form of a smart phone and the internet via mobile broadband. While the EMQQ story has been largely focused on China thus far, the story is evolving and accelerating beyond China in the rest of emerging and frontier markets including India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Kenya, Turkey, Poland and even Kazakhstan.
SUMMARY
Kevin T. Carter, CIO and Founder of EMQQ & FMQQ, and Dr. Burton G. Malkiel, Princeton Economist and author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street will discuss important fundamental changes taking place in emerging and frontier markets beyond China. They will also discuss how these populations are leapfrogging traditional consumption in favor of online services and shopping via the smartphone and how Gen-Z will drive the next wave of this growing digital revolution.
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- How to capitalize on the next 5 billion connected consumers in the developing world beyond China
- How Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI), SEA Ltd. (NYSE: SE) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) are reshaping Next Frontier Emerging Markets
- Review of recent internet and ecommerce IPOs in Turkey, Indonesia, Uruguay and even Kazakhstan
- The large pipeline of IPOs coming in India, Southeast Asia, and South America including Flipkart, NuBank, Grab, GoTo and Paytm
- How traditional broad Emerging Market ETFs are fundamentally flawed
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kevin T. CarterFounder and CIO
The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) &
The Next Frontier Internet Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ)
Dr. Burton G. MalkielMember of FMQQ Index Committee
Professor of Economics at Princeton University
Author, A Random Walk Down Wall Street
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
