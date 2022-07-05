WEBCASTS
Emerging Markets Tech – Oversold Territory?
The Third Wave of global digitization has reached a critical juncture. The conditions and technologies born in Silicon Valley have now spread, evolved, and matured worldwide, creating billions of digital natives among a youthful middle class. To serve these consumers, new companies are transforming the way emerging markets shop, transact, and connect.
In this upcoming webcast, Kevin T. Carter, CIO and Founder of EMQQ Global, and VettaFi will outline the opportunities in emerging markets' internet and e-commerce sectors, and highlight a strategy to capitalize on this digital growth opportunity.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of why price and fundamentals have historically diverged in EM tech stocks
- An exploration of the positive signals that indicate the long-awaited recovery is nigh
- How to avoid the value trap with one unique emerging markets approach
- Could India be the next big internet growth story?
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kevin T. CarterFounder and CIO of EMQQ Global
The Emerging Markets Internet + Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ), The Next Frontier Internet + Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) & The India Internet + Ecommerce ETF (INQQ)
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
