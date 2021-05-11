WEBCASTS
Emerging Markets 3.0:
Capturing the Growth with a Thematic Approach
While investors have been repeatedly disappointed with the performance of Traditional Broad Emerging Markets ETFs over the past 10 years, one sector has shined. With smartphones and the internet becoming increasingly affordable and accessible, billions of people in the developing world are now leapfrogging traditional consumption patterns and starting to consume online, transforming economies and producing new internet giants equal to or larger than their U.S. counterparts. In this upcoming webcast, EMQQ and ETF Trends will explore this massive consumer wave and the growing digital revolution in developing economies.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- A lost decade in Emerging Markets: How the largest Emerging Market ETFs are fundamentally flawed
- The Great Confluence: Billions of Consumers in Emerging Markets getting their first computer and internet access via affordable smartphones
- How investors can get exposure to the “AMZN of Africa”, the “UBER of China” and the “GOOG of Russia”
- Why investors should consider a strategy focused on the fast growing emerging market internet and e-commerce sector
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kevin CarterFounder and CIO
The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ)
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
