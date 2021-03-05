WEBCASTS
EMQQ Emerging Markets Outlook Series
Emerging Market Internet Trends:
The Rising Generation of Digital Consumers in India
The global economy has lurched toward an even greater reliance on technological innovation. With the coming Gen Z set to dominate the next wave of a rapidly digitizing consumer base, a country of nearly 1.4 billion makes India poised for transformation. In this second installment of our Emerging Markets Outlook Series, Kevin Carter from EMQQ will outline where India fits into the broader digital revolution, with insights on key sectors and companies leading this digitization, from pharma to consumer stocks.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- Who will be the BABA and Tencent of India?
- The large Indian Internet & Ecommerce IPO pipeline
- The Next Billion – India still has nearly 1 billion people that do not own a smartphone
- How Generation Z – led by India - will change the world over the next decade
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kevin CarterFounder and CIO
The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ)
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
