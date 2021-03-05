SUMMARY

Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:

Who will be the BABA and Tencent of India?

The large Indian Internet & Ecommerce IPO pipeline

The Next Billion – India still has nearly 1 billion people that do not own a smartphone

How Generation Z – led by India - will change the world over the next decade

SPEAKERS

Kevin Carter Founder and CIO

The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ)

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

