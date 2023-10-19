WEBCASTS
EM: China Not Included
Emerging Markets represent tremendous exposure opportunities for investors – but there are regions that are best avoided. For nearly a decade, Rayliant Global Advisors has encouraged emerging markets investors to remove China from the rest of their EM allocation. Investors and issuers are starting to listen.
Join the experts at Rayliant Global Advisors and VettaFi for a webcast that digs into the emerging markets space.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- A breakdown of how geopolitical tensions and China’s idiosyncratic risks make it worth separating out from a broader emerging markets portfolio.
- An overview of how EM ex-China offers unique growth, alpha and diversification opportunities.
- A highlight of how an actively-managed EM ex-China strategy allows investors to take advantage of novel aspects of EM markets, including regulations, state ownership, retail investor behavior and other factors.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jason Hsu, PhDChairman and CIO
Rayliant Global Advisors
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
