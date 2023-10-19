WEBCASTS EM: China Not Included

Emerging Markets represent tremendous exposure opportunities for investors – but there are regions that are best avoided. For nearly a decade, Rayliant Global Advisors has encouraged emerging markets investors to remove China from the rest of their EM allocation. Investors and issuers are starting to listen.

Join the experts at Rayliant Global Advisors and VettaFi for a webcast that digs into the emerging markets space.