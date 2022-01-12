WEBCASTS

Electric Vehicles and Getting Beyond Tesla

Two major trends have been driving markets for the past few years: the electrification of transportation, and the quest for clean energy. These two inter-related movements have brought electric vehicles into the limelight, and mass-adoption of electric cars is happening right now around the world, especially in the US, China, and Europe. But how can investors capture these nascent industries' potential, especially as the world focuses on ways to combat the negative effects of climate change. 

In the upcoming webcast, KraneShares and ETF Trends will highlight the growth opportunity of electric vehicles and the new transportation technology ecosystem, along with targeted investment strategies to help financial advisors enhance their client portfolios.

January 24, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Join Lara Crigger, Managing Editor of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as she moderates a discussion on:

  • An overview of the electric vehicle segment -- Beyond just Tesla!
  • How the electric vehicle sector could ride the greening of the global economy
  • Where advisors can look now to incorporate exposure into a diversified investment portfolio 

Anthony Sassine, CFA

Senior Investment Strategist
KraneShares

Lara Crigger

Managing Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database

