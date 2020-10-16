WEBCASTS
Elections, The Fed, Geopolitics, OH MY!
Building a Modern All-Weather Portfolio
How will your portfolio do under a blue wave? What about under another 4 years of the Trump administration? If you can answer these questions without any emotion, congratulations. Most folks, however, are worried about potential volatility the election may cause. But there is a better way. Using efficient tools, it’s possible to create a portfolio that wins when the market is up significantly, and holds up when the market melts down.
An important, but underutilized tool is using options allocations to profit from big swings in the market, while maintaining a core equity position for more normal markets, should we ever happen to see one again. In this provocative 1-hour webinar, ETF Trends and Simplify Asset Management will walk you through asset allocation ideas and three new products that solve the real-world challenge of staying invested no matter what happens in the market.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO and Director of Research of ETF Trends and ETF Database as he moderates a discussion on:
- How a 2% allocation into options can radically transform your portfolio
- How a simple ETF can reshape market returns
- Why a conservative options position can be a viable replacement for your bond exposure
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Paul Kim, CFACEO and Co-Founder
Simplify Asset Management
David Berns, PhDCIO and Co-Founder
Simplify Asset Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.