WEBCASTS
DWS’s Currency Forecast for 2022: Don’t Be Caught Off-Guard by Currency Fluctuations
Currency markets are often overlooked and misunderstood. But as central banks eye new rate changes and inflation proves less transitory than expected, investors would do well to carefully consider how currency exchange rates can impact their international equity allocations.
In this upcoming webcast, join Xtrackers ETFs by DWS and ETF Trends for a discussion on how international currency moves could affect global investments and portfolios in 2022, as well as how international currency-edged strategies can enable investors to take a purer play on the underlying foreign markets.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- A currency-centric outlook for global markets in 2022, including how specific currency pairs could shift in the short- and long-term
- Which FX risks will come to the forefront in 2022 and how to prepare for them
- A deep-dive on targeted, currency-hedging strategies to capture pure play exposure to foreign equity markets
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jason ChenSenior Research Analyst
DWS
Dr. Liang DingCo–Chief Currency Strategist – Macro Research
DWS
Fritz FoltsManaging Partner & Chief Investment Strategist
3EDGE Asset Management
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.