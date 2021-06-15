WEBCASTS
Drones, Robotaxis, 3D Printing, and More: Investing in Autonomous Technologies
Autonomous technologies and robotics are revolutionizing mobility and beyond. ARK believes that in the not-too-distant future, drones will deliver our packages, food, and even people quicker and more conveniently than ever before. We believe autonomous ride-hailing will reduce the cost of mobility, spurring widespread adoption. Finally, ARK believes 3D printing will revolutionize manufacturing by collapsing the time between design and production, shifting power to designers, and reducing supply chain complexity. Join ARK Invest and ETF Trends as they explore the future of these technologies.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How drones enable cost savings and convenience
- Why robotaxis should expand the ride-hailing market
- How 3D printing unlocks the full potential of artificial intelligence in manufacturing
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Tasha KeeneyAnalyst
ARK Invest
Matt Murphy, CFA, CAIAVice President, National ETF Sales
Resolute Investment Managers
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
