WEBCASTS
Don't Lose Sleep! Hedged Equity for a Restful Portfolio
As equity markets get their mojo back and yields remain stubbornly low, investors are faced with the dual challenge of doing more with less. But this doesn't mean they have to miss out. In this upcoming webcast, Swan Global Investments and ETF Trends examine current market risks and outline a hedged market strategy that helps advisors stay fully invested with less downside risk.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How low yields complicate portfolio allocation decisions
- Current equity and fixed income risks, particularly the scourge of inflation
- How hedged equity can address growth and risk mitigation needs
- A hedged equity strategy that provides equity return exposure without all of the risk exposure
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM, CAIA, CIPM, CFP®Client Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Jamie AtkinsonManaging Director - Head of Global Sales
Swan Global Investments
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
