WEBCASTS
Don’t Leave Your Portfolio on the Sidelines, Learn the Playbook
As 2023 winds to a close, the economic signals can be hard to interpret. But investment professionals must make critical and informed decisions to set their clients up for a successful 2024. Join the experts at Invesco and VettaFi to hear a macro framework that will help you make sense of the latest market developments and position your portfolio for potential success.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of where we are in the current market cycle and what to expect going forward.
- Specific, actionable guidance for both strategic and tactical allocations.
- An exploration of how the market might behave in three different circumstances: a base case, a case for improving conditions, and a case for worsening conditions.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Brian LevittGlobal Market Strategist
Invesco
Alessio de Longis, CFA®Head of Investment
Invesco
Mo Haghbin, CFA®, CAIAHead of Solutions, Multi-Asset Strategies
Invesco
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR USE ONLY – NOT FOR THE USE WITH THE PUBLIC
NOT A DEPOSIT | NOT FDIC INSURED | NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL AGENCY
Before investing, consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Visit invesco.com/fundprospectus for a prospectus/summary prospectus containing this information. Read it carefully before investing.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Invesco is not affiliated with VettaFi.
Invesco Distributors, Inc. 11/23 NA3245028