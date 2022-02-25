WEBCASTS

Don't Go Passive: Why You Need Active Management in High Yield

Despite a challenging market environment ahead for core fixed income allocations, high yield could be a good option for investors. However, the need to balance risk against maximizing yield is vital.

In this upcoming webinar, join Principal Global Investors and ETF Trends for a discussion that will highlight the benefits of an active approach to navigating the fixed-income market, including a market outlook, and one strategy that consists of a concentrated portfolio of high conviction, income-producing ideas.

March 23, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • How during a bear flattener high yield tends to outperform
  • Why risk/return policies for U.S. high yield remain favorable even if rates rise
  • How an active high-yield strategy can help financial professionals enhance a client's fixed-income portfolio

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Seema Shah

Chief Strategist
Principal Global Investors

Mark Cernicky, CFA

Portfolio Specialist
Principal Global Fixed Income

Matthew Cohen

Head of ETF Sales Team
Principal Global Investors

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Important Disclosures

For financial professional/institutional use only. May not be used with the public.

© 2022 Principal Financial Services, Inc. Principal®, Principal Financial Group®, and Principal and the logomark design are registered trademarks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a Principal Financial Group company, in the United States and are trademarks and services marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., in various countries around the world.

Principal Global Fixed Income is an investment management team within Principal Global Investors

MM12738 | 02/2022 | 2026975-042022