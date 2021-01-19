WEBCASTS
Don't Diversify Away a Good Idea: Rethinking Thematic Investing
Disruptive technology is, as the saying goes, having a moment. But it's unlikely to be a moment that fades. Advances in next-generation vehicles, financial technology, cultural disruptors, cybersecurity and cloud computing are likely to shape our futures in ways we're just starting to grasp. But how do you invest in tomorrow, while managing your risk today? In this provocative one-hour webinar, Simplify Asset Management, Volt Equity , and ETF Trends will cover the case for these disruptive technologies, and a targeted approach that marries best-in-class disruptive equities with sophisticated options strategies to create downside market mitigation and enhanced upside potential in these key disruptive technology sectors.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- How to separate the truly disruptive technology investments from the merely flashy marketing
- Why owning a handful of stocks "naked" or being over diversified can impair investment results
- How options-enhanced strategies can amplify upside and mitigate drawdowns
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Paul Kim, CFACEO and Co-Founder
Simplify Asset Management
Tad ParkCEO and Founder
Volt Equity
Brian KelleherCRO
Simplify Asset Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
