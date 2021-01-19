WEBCASTS Don't Diversify Away a Good Idea: Rethinking Thematic Investing

Disruptive technology is, as the saying goes, having a moment. But it's unlikely to be a moment that fades. Advances in next-generation vehicles, financial technology, cultural disruptors, cybersecurity and cloud computing are likely to shape our futures in ways we're just starting to grasp. But how do you invest in tomorrow, while managing your risk today? In this provocative one-hour webinar, Simplify Asset Management, Volt Equity , and ETF Trends will cover the case for these disruptive technologies, and a targeted approach that marries best-in-class disruptive equities with sophisticated options strategies to create downside market mitigation and enhanced upside potential in these key disruptive technology sectors.