Don't Dilute Your Dollars with an Index-Only Strategy
Traditional index fund investments may provide broad market exposure, but they may also dilute access to some of the best ideas on the market today. How can financial advisors safely invest their funds without capping their portfolio's potential? In this upcoming webcast, Alger and ETF Trends will focus on a mid-capitalization fund strategy targeting today's high-conviction stock picks.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- The benefits of active management in the smaller ETF space
- Highlighting a unique investment approach that targets high-conviction names
- Demonstrating how financial advisors can strive to enhance their portfolio equity positions
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Amy Zhang, CFA®Executive Vice President, Portfolio Manager
Alger
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
