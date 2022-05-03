WEBCASTS

Don Your Equity Armor and Slay the Volatility Dragon

Market volatility is here to stay, so investors need a strategy that can shield their portfolio. Join Equity Armor and ETF Trends in a robust strategy discussion of the Catalyst Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Fund, CLPFX. This fund uses an EAVOL strategy, leaning on a volatility overlay created to accommodate investors looking to avoid the decay that comes with long volatility exposure over a long time.

May 10, 2022
9:30am PT | 12:30pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include: 

  • The advantages of a hedged Nasdaq-100 strategy
  • How the volatility hedge overlay taps the same methodology as Equity Armor Investments VOL 365 Strategy
  • How to incorporate the Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Fund strategy into a diversified investment portfolio 

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Joe Tigay

Chief Trading Officer, Investment Advisor Representative
Equity Armor Investments

Luke Rahbari

Chief Executive Officer, Investment Advisor Representative
Equity Armor Investments

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

Disclaimer
