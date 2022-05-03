WEBCASTS
Don Your Equity Armor and Slay the Volatility Dragon
Market volatility is here to stay, so investors need a strategy that can shield their portfolio. Join Equity Armor and ETF Trends in a robust strategy discussion of the Catalyst Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Fund, CLPFX. This fund uses an EAVOL strategy, leaning on a volatility overlay created to accommodate investors looking to avoid the decay that comes with long volatility exposure over a long time.
Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:
- The advantages of a hedged Nasdaq-100 strategy
- How the volatility hedge overlay taps the same methodology as Equity Armor Investments VOL 365 Strategy
- How to incorporate the Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Fund strategy into a diversified investment portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Joe TigayChief Trading Officer, Investment Advisor Representative
Equity Armor Investments
Luke RahbariChief Executive Officer, Investment Advisor Representative
Equity Armor Investments
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
