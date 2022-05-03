SUMMARY

Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:

The advantages of a hedged Nasdaq-100 strategy

How the volatility hedge overlay taps the same methodology as Equity Armor Investments VOL 365 Strategy

How to incorporate the Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Fund strategy into a diversified investment portfolio

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Joe Tigay Chief Trading Officer, Investment Advisor Representative

Equity Armor Investments

Luke Rahbari Chief Executive Officer, Investment Advisor Representative

Equity Armor Investments

Tom Lydon CEO

ETF Trends

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.