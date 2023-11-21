WEBCASTS
Does Portfolio Construction Matter?
Does portfolio construction adequately address investor needs? With asset classes becoming increasingly correlated, the benefits of diversification have been diluted. Moreover, model portfolios have become commoditized across channels. How can financial advisors design portfolios that stand out from the crowd and truly address investor concerns?
Join the experts at Swan Global Investments as they unpack this question and explore how to differentiate your practice and fight perceived obsolescence in an evolving industry.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of why traditional portfolios fail in periods of market stress.
- A primer on the state of model portfolios.
- A guide to investment ideas that minimize loss and actively try to sell high and buy low.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jeff Thomas, CRPC®National Director of Advisor Advocacy
Swan Global Investments
Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM®, CAIA®, FDP®, CIPM®, CFP®Client Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
