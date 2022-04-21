WEBCASTS
Dividend Growth Opportunities: Identifying Growth-At-A-Discount
With fluctuating bond rates and uncertain markets, equity dividends are as important now as they have ever been. Owning shares of quality companies with a solid history of increasing dividends could help maintain a strong core portfolio.
In the next webcast, T. Rowe Price and ETF Trends will underscore the importance of dividend growth investing and why financial advisors should incorporate a dividend growth strategy into their client portfolios.
SUMMARY
Todd Rosenbluth, Head of Research of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- The case for dividend growth investing throughout the rest of 2022
- What makes a good dividend growth stock, compared to other dividend payers
- How financial advisors can better diversify with a dividend growth investment strategy
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Thomas J. Huber, CFAPortfolio Manager
T. Rowe Price
Chris Murphy, CIMASenior ETF Specialist
T. Rowe Price
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
