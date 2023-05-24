WEBCASTS
Distinctively Active: Navigating Investment Opportunities in a Transitioning Climate Environment
There is more to a comprehensive sustainability strategy than the typical investing approach of favoring stocks with low carbon footprints. We believe excluding sectors that may not have low carbon footprints but who are pursuing environmental improvements is a short-sighted approach, considering the trillions of dollars invested globally in the fight against climate change.
Join Touchstone Investments and VettaFi for a webcast on how a Distinctively Active approach could help investors navigate the opportunities of a transitioning climate environment.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Investment opportunities available across all sectors as trillions of dollars are invested in combating climate change.
- The potential pitfall of using low carbon footprints alone to build a sustainable investing strategy.
- How active managers can identify opportunities across multiple sectors such as solution providers, transition leaders, and adaptation opportunities.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matt Barry, CFA,Vice President, Product Management & Head of Capital Markets
Touchstone Investments
Paul UdallPortfolio Manager
Lombard Odier Investment Managers
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
