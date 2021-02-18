SUMMARY

Topics will include:

The megatrends you need to know today

Systematic investing approaches to align your portfolio holdings with these patterns

The innovative methodology behind FactSet's partnership with a wide range of ETF providers

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Jeremy Zhou Vice President, Head of Indexing Solutions

FactSet

Jeffrey Spiegel Director, US Head of iShares Megatrend and International ETFs

BlackRock

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.