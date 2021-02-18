WEBCASTS
Dig Deep: The Market Megatrends You Cannot Afford to Miss
As investors re-allocate in 2021, it is critical to look past the headlines to the overarching themes that will propel our economy into the future. Investors cannot afford to miss developments like digital telecommunications, cybersecurity, and robotics. In this one-hour webinar, FactSet, BlackRock and ETF Trends will discuss market megatrends and the thematic approaches needed to capitalize on them.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The megatrends you need to know today
- Systematic investing approaches to align your portfolio holdings with these patterns
- The innovative methodology behind FactSet's partnership with a wide range of ETF providers
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jeremy ZhouVice President, Head of Indexing Solutions
FactSet
Jeffrey SpiegelDirector, US Head of iShares Megatrend and International ETFs
BlackRock
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
