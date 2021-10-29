WEBCASTS Differentiate Your S&P 500 Exposure: Manage Risk, Rotate Factors, Maximize Dividends & Buffer the Downside.

When people say they're "checking on the market," they almost always mean "the S&P 500," and for good reason. The S&P is the most popular, most invested index in the world. And yet most investors gain their S&P 500 exposure through the brute-force instrument of traditional cap-weighting. What if there was a better way? What if there were four of them?

In this provocative 1-hour webcast, the experts from Pacer ETFs and ETF Trends will dig into four different approaches to the S&P 500 that can help you manage your risks and potentially enhance your returns.