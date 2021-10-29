WEBCASTS
Differentiate Your S&P 500 Exposure: Manage Risk, Rotate Factors, Maximize Dividends & Buffer the Downside.
When people say they're "checking on the market," they almost always mean "the S&P 500," and for good reason. The S&P is the most popular, most invested index in the world. And yet most investors gain their S&P 500 exposure through the brute-force instrument of traditional cap-weighting. What if there was a better way? What if there were four of them?
In this provocative 1-hour webcast, the experts from Pacer ETFs and ETF Trends will dig into four different approaches to the S&P 500 that can help you manage your risks and potentially enhance your returns.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends will moderate a discussion on:
- How you can make dividends do more of your heavy lifting
- A strategy for picking your entry -- and exit -- points
- Where a Factor Approach can help mold your returns
- When a structured-outcome strategy may be the right solution
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sean O'HaraPresident
Pacer ETFs Distributors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Important Disclosures
For financial professional use only. Not for use with the investing public.
Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A copy may be obtained by visiting www.paceretfs.com or calling 1-877-337-0500.
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
Pacer ETFs are distributed by Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, and an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.