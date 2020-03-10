WEBCASTS
De-Risk U.S. Equities with a Unique Low-Volatility Approach
One timely way to de-risk client portfolios is by allocating U.S. equity investments to lower volatility companies. However, unsophisticated application of the low volatility factor in large caps can leave investors prone to a number of pitfalls. In this upcoming webcast, Principal Global Investors and ETF Trends will introduce you to a de-risking strategy that allows you to continue participating in the broad equity market.
SUMMARY
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends as he moderates a discussion on:
- The inherent quality characteristics of mega-cap stocks.
- Why it's important to incorporate the low volatility factor into U.S. equity allocations.
- How financial advisors can de-risk portfolios while maintaining exposure to the largest U.S. companies.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Paul Kim, CFAManaging Director - Head of ETF Strategy
Principal Global Investors
Jeffrey Schwarte, CFAPortfolio Manager
Principal Global Equities
Robert HughesHead of Nasdaq Investment Solutions
Nasdaq Global Indexes
Matthew CohenHead of Principal ETF Specialist Team
Prinicipal Global Investors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
