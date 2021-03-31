WEBCASTS
Decision Made: Why to Outsource Your Asset Management
Financial advisors can turn to ETF strategies in an effort to capture the high returns that are so coveted by their clients. Yet financial advisors in the 21st century must balance asset management with a wide range of other responsibilities. In this upcoming webinar, Goldman Sachs and ETF Trends will highlight the potential benefits of outsourcing components of asset management through model portfolios.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- The evolving role of the modern financial advisor
- How to simplify sophisticated investment methodologies under one umbrella
- Why to incorporate GSAM model portfolios into your business practices
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ryan O’ConnorHead of Model Portfolios
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Christopher LvoffManaging Director and Senior Portfolio Manager
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Michael DarlingVice President and Sales Manager
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
THIS MATERIAL DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE OR TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM IT WOULD BE UNAUTHORIZED OR UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.
Prospective investors should inform themselves as to any applicable legal requirements and taxation and exchange control regulations in the countries of their citizenship, residence or domicile which might be relevant.
This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. This material is not intended to be used as a general guide to investing, or as a source of any specific investment recommendations, and makes no implied or express recommendations concerning the manner in which any client’s account should or would be handled, as appropriate investment strategies depend upon the client’s investment objectives.
There is no guarantee that objectives will be met.
Views and opinions expressed are for informational purposes only and do not constitute a recommendation by GSAM to buy, sell, or hold any security. Views and opinions are current as of the date of this presentation and may be subject to change, they should not be construed as investment advice.
A Model is subject to the risk that the selection of the Portfolio Funds and the allocation and reallocation of the Model’s assets among the various Portfolio Funds may not produce the desired result.
Exchange-Traded Funds are subject to risks similar to those of stocks. Investment returns may fluctuate and are subject to market volatility, so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, or sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.
ETFs may yield investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yield of a particular index. There is no assurance that the price and yield performance of the index can be fully matched.
Confidentiality
No part of this material may, without GSAM’s prior written consent, be (i) copied, photocopied or duplicated in any form, by any means, or (ii) distributed to any person that is not an employee, officer, director, or authorized agent of the recipient.
© 2021 Goldman Sachs. All rights reserved.
Compliance Code: 236024-OTU-1384359
FOR FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARY USE – NOT FOR FURTHER USE AND/OR DISTRIBUTION TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.