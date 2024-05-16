WEBCASTS
De-coding Unconstrained Fixed Income
Over ten years ago, Morningstar launched a category called “Nontraditional Bonds.” Investors have searched for the best ways to use these funds. Finally, the code has been cracked.
Join the experts at Voya Investment Management on June 25th at 1pm ET for a free educational webcast that unpacks how to approach nontraditional bond funds.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The potential in fixed income asset allocation as a diversifier and income enhancing strategy.
- An overview of nontraditional bond funds.
- How to use nontraditional bonds in a portfolio to support client success.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Chris Wilson, CFAHead – Global Client Portfolio Management,
Voya Investment Management
Hans SapraClient Portfolio Manager
Voya Investment Management
Cinthia MurphyInvestment Strategist
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.