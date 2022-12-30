WEBCASTS
Data, AI, and Finance: How Your Portfolio Can Incorporate Innovative Technology
As digital technologies develop, the financial sector has been quick to adopt and incorporate big data, artificial intelligence, and other forms of innovative tech to maintain an edge. In the upcoming webinar, Kaiju ETF Advisors and VettaFi will discuss current financial sector developments and an actively managed fund strategy that helps financial advisors' clients regardless of market conditions.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The evolution of AI in the finance sector.
- How financial companies are harnessing big data and adopting artificial intelligence.
- An actively managed strategy that uses innovative technology.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ryan PannellCEO
Kaiju ETF Advisors
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
