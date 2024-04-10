SUMMARY

Topics covered will include:

An overview of the fixed income environment.

An exploration of the available opportunities in fixed income.

How to approach rate changes and interest rate risk.

This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Anthony Rochte Managing Director

Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Vishal Khanduja Managing Director

Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Brian Ellis Managing Director

Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Julie Callahan, CFA Managing Director

Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Todd Rosenbluth Head of Research

VettaFi

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.