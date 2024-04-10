WEBCASTS
Curve Your Enthusiasm – Navigating Fixed Income in 2024
A "higher for longer" interest rate environment has generated plenty of yield for savvy investors, but as the Fed prepares to potentially lower rates, figuring out how to approach the curve is critical.
Join the experts at Eaton Vance for a free webcast unpacking today’s complicated fixed income environment.
SUMMARY
Topics covered will include:
- An overview of the fixed income environment.
- An exploration of the available opportunities in fixed income.
- How to approach rate changes and interest rate risk.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Anthony RochteManaging Director
Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Vishal KhandujaManaging Director
Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Brian EllisManaging Director
Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Julie Callahan, CFAManaging Director
Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
