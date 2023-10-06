WEBCASTS
Creating the outcome of income: Delivering income in dynamic, rapidly changing market regimes
Income is an important goal for many investors. Over the past few years, the options available for investors to boost income have multiplied. Additionally, yield opportunities have changed as the market environment continues to shift.Join the experts from Franklin Income Investors and VettaFi for a webcast that covers an income-first objective that transcends asset classes and securities; embracing a dynamic, diversified approach.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The importance of investing for income
- How to build an income-focused portfolio
- Investing across the company capital structure
- Important income and taxation considerations
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Joshua GrecoSenior Vice President
Franklin Income Investors
Brendan Circle, CFASenior Vice President
Franklin Income Investors
Robert HuebscherFounder, Advisor Perspectives
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.