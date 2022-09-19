WEBCASTS
Considering a Rebalance into International Stocks? A Conversation on BNY Mellon’s Concentrated International ETF
In this upcoming webcast, BNY Mellon Investment Management and VettaFI will outline growth opportunities in the international markets and highlight an international investment strategy based on bottom-up, fundamental research that seeks to build a concentrated portfolio of high conviction investment ideas.
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Editor-In-Chief of VettaFi, will moderate a discussion on:
- Opportunity in International Developed Equities through an active approach
- Overview of a concentrated active portfolio that is designed to capture long-term growth trends in the International marketplace
- An Implementation idea to complement this active approach through a rules-based beta ETF strategy in the EAFE category
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matthew CamusoETF Strategist
BNY Mellon Investment Management
Tom QuinnClient Investment Manager
Walter Scott
Roy LeckieExecutive Director – Investment & Client Service
Walter Scott
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
