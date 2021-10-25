WEBCASTS
Commodities: A Tactical Opportunity in Inflationary Times
As we enter the final quarter of 2021, signs indicate that price and wage inflation may not be as transitory as expected, but instead may be building into a secular trend. When inflation strikes, commodities historically have helped investors weather the storm. As the early stages of a longer commodity “supercycle” once more emerge, how should investors be positioning their portfolios to take advantage of developing trends?
SUMMARY
Join to hear key insights and actionable strategies on these topics and more:
- When transitory inflation gets sticky
- The real price of infrastructure and alternative energy initiatives
- Why has gold failed to shine?
- When investing in commodities, sometimes “cash is king”
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ed EgilinskyManaging Director, Head of Sales and Distribution, Head of Alternative Investments
Direxion
Tim PickeringFounder, President and CIO
Auspice
Lara CriggerManaging Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database
