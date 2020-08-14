WEBCASTS
Combining Defense & Offense to Help Conquer Today's Markets
Advisors want portfolio exposure to growth opportunities in a recovering economy but also need a measure of defense against another volatility driven pullback. In this upcoming webcast, Amplify and ETF Trends will outline a successful investment approach that allows advisors to combine exposure to long term growth opportunities with a defensive equity hedge that has proven results.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the current market environment
- A focus on growth opportunities in e-commerce and online retail segment in this work- and shop-from-home economy
- Highlight downside protection with a hedged equity strategy
- How financial advisors can incorporate and a growth and defensive plays into a diversified investment portfolio
Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Christian MagoonFounder and CEO
Amplify ETFs
Dan CupkovicDirector of Investments
ARGI Investment Services
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
It is possible your clients could lose money by investing in the Fund.