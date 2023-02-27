WEBCASTS
Combatting the Correlation Conundrum
With correlations rising and a murky market picture, investors are struggling to prepare for a 2023 that could see a deep recession or a booming recovery. Helping investors navigate uncertainty and position themselves to seize opportunities is a daunting task.
Dive deeper into a time-tested approach combining passive ETF investing with active risk management that utilizes non-correlated building blocks to help investors navigate era of uncertainty.
Join options overlay and hedged equity experts from Swan Global Investments and VettaFi in a LiveCast to discuss portfolio construction and options-based strategy implementation.
SUMMARY
Topics we’ll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast:
- A review of the bear and bull cases for 2023.
- Portfolio construction solutions in a highly correlated world.
- Hedged Equity as a tool for combatting the correlation conundrum.
SPEAKERS
Rob SwanCOO and Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.