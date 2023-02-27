WEBCASTS

Combatting the Correlation Conundrum

With correlations rising and a murky market picture, investors are struggling to prepare for a 2023 that could see a deep recession or a booming recovery. Helping investors navigate uncertainty and position themselves to seize opportunities is a daunting task. 

Dive deeper into a time-tested approach combining passive ETF investing with active risk management that utilizes non-correlated building blocks to help investors navigate era of uncertainty.

Join options overlay and hedged equity experts from Swan Global Investments and VettaFi in a LiveCast to discuss portfolio construction and options-based strategy implementation.

March 29, 2023
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
SUMMARY

Topics we’ll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast:

  • A review of the bear and bull cases for 2023.
  • Portfolio construction solutions in a highly correlated world.
  • Hedged Equity as a tool for combatting the correlation conundrum.

SPEAKERS

Rob Swan

COO and Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments

Tom Lydon

Vice Chairman
VettaFi

Disclaimer
