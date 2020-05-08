WEBCASTS
Checking Dividend Investing’s Vital Signs in Today’s Pandemic-Driven Market
Today’s markets are complex and keeping up with them is daunting. We’ll help with an important check up on the vital signs for dividend investing.
SUMMARY
Experts Sam Stovall and Simeon Hyman will offer timely commentary and insights to help you navigate the web of economic, legislative, sector and other risks surrounding dividend strategies in today’s markets.
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, as he moderates this discussion on:
- The challenges and opportunities presented by the current markets
- The potential importance of dividends, despite the pandemic’s impact on them
- The promising yield profile of dividend growth strategies
- How to construct a sustainable portfolio using dividend growth strategies
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sam Stovall, CFPChief Investment Strategist
CFRA
Simeon Hyman, CFAGlobal Investment Strategist
ProShares
Kieran Kirwan, CAIADirector, Investment Strategy
ProShares
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
Investing is currently subject to additional risks and uncertainties related to COVID-19, including general economic, market and business conditions; changes in laws or regulations or other actions made by governmental authorities or regulatory bodies; and world economic and political developments.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee any ProShares ETF will achieve its investment objective.
Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of ProShares before investing. This and other information can be found in their summary and full prospectuses. Read them carefully before investing.