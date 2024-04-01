WEBCASTS
Chasing Yield? What You See Isn’t What You Get
Options-based ETFs have become a popular tool for investors looking to enhance their portfolio’s yield potential. However, it’s important to understand that the yield you see is not always the yield you get. Many times, chasing yields can come at the expense of principal erosion and higher taxes.
We invite you to join pioneers in the options-based ETF space, Garrett Paolella and Troy Cates, from NEOS Investments for a free webcast that unpacks the current landscape of options-based ETFs.
SUMMARY
Topics covered will include:
- What we’re watching in the markets from a macro lens
- Cutting through the noise in the growing options-based ETF segment
- An overview of the NEOS suite of ETFs that seek high monthly income and tax efficiency
- How to implement these strategies in client portfolios
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA® designations and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Troy CatesCo-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager
NEOS Investments
Garrett PaolellaCo-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager
NEOS Investments
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) before investing. To obtain an ETF’s prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other important information, please call (866) 498-5677 or view at https://neosfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.
NEOS ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ONLY. NOT FOR USE WITH RETAIL INVESTORS.