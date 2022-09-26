WEBCASTS

Cash Cows: A Simple Pacer ETFs Strategy for Complex Markets

Cash cow companies provide consistent cash flows and can help strengthen core investment allocations. In the next webinar, Pacer ETFs and VettaFi will highlight the benefits of cash-cow stocks and how they can enhance financial advisors' client portfolios. 

October 20, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • Hurdles that traditional investment portfolios face in a challenging market.
  • The benefits of "cash cow" companies, especially in this current environment.
  • How a cash cow strategy can enhance a core investment portfolio

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Sean O'Hara

President
Pacer ETFs Distributors

Lara Crigger

Editor-in-Chief
VettaFi

