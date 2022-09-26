WEBCASTS
Cash Cows: A Simple Pacer ETFs Strategy for Complex Markets
Cash cow companies provide consistent cash flows and can help strengthen core investment allocations. In the next webinar, Pacer ETFs and VettaFi will highlight the benefits of cash-cow stocks and how they can enhance financial advisors' client portfolios.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Hurdles that traditional investment portfolios face in a challenging market.
- The benefits of "cash cow" companies, especially in this current environment.
- How a cash cow strategy can enhance a core investment portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sean O'HaraPresident
Pacer ETFs Distributors
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Pacer ETFs Fund Risks and Prospectuses
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
Pacer ETFs are distributed by Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, and an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.