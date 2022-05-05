WEBCASTS
Capitalizing on the Clean Energy Transition
The war in Ukraine has accelerated stress in the energy markets. It appears that significantly higher energy prices will be with us for some time. The energy crisis is impacting traditional oil and gas markets, as well as highlighting the companies shifting to cleaner and more sustainable technologies.
Join Virtus ETFs and ETF Trends as well as the portfolio managers at Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., Ben Bielawski, Rodney Clayton, and Eric Fogarty, for a discussion on the investment case for energy markets, with a focus on clean energy.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How the already stretched energy market has been stretched further
- Why the Russia-Ukraine war intensified clean energy's investment case
- How to incorporate clean energy strategies into a diversified portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Benjamin Bielawski, CFAManaging Director, Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.
Eric Fogarty, CFAManaging Director, Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.
Rodney Clayton, CFAManaging Director, Portfolio Manager, and Senior Research Analyst
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
