Capitalizing on the Clean Energy Future
As companies adapt to meet the energy needs of consumers, investments are shifting to cleaner and more sustainable companies and technologies. Yet traditional energy assets tend to capture this shift indirectly, if at all. In this exclusive webinar, Virtus ETFs and ETF Trends will outline the investing potential of clean energy.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Key drivers of clean energy
- How best to define and categorize clean energy companies
- Big breakthroughs and technologies in the renewable space
- How investors and allocators should think about clean energy investments
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Benjamin BielawskiManaging Director, Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.
Eric FogartyManaging Director, Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
