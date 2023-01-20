WEBCASTS

Capital Market Considerations for 2023

Given the impact of interest rate hikes and persistently elevated inflationary pressures, standard diversification strategies might not cut it. Fortunately, investors can go beyond typical diversification with informed asset allocation decisions and portfolio construction choices in the new year. In the next webinar, T. Rowe Price and VettaFi will outline key considerations for the current market environment and highlight portfolio strategies to help financial advisors plan for the conditions ahead.

February 22, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • An overview of the current market environment and the outlook for 2023.
  • The impact of interest rates and inflation across markets.
  • Investment considerations beyond typical asset allocations.
  • How financial advisors can construct and optimize their client portfolios to best adapt to the challenges ahead.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Sébastien Page, CFA

Head of Global Multi-Asset, CIO
T. Rowe Price

Timothy Coyne

Head of Exchange-Traded Funds
T. Rowe Price

Tom Lydon

Vice Chairman
VettaFi

