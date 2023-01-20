WEBCASTS
Capital Market Considerations for 2023
Given the impact of interest rate hikes and persistently elevated inflationary pressures, standard diversification strategies might not cut it. Fortunately, investors can go beyond typical diversification with informed asset allocation decisions and portfolio construction choices in the new year. In the next webinar, T. Rowe Price and VettaFi will outline key considerations for the current market environment and highlight portfolio strategies to help financial advisors plan for the conditions ahead.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the current market environment and the outlook for 2023.
- The impact of interest rates and inflation across markets.
- Investment considerations beyond typical asset allocations.
- How financial advisors can construct and optimize their client portfolios to best adapt to the challenges ahead.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sébastien Page, CFAHead of Global Multi-Asset, CIO
T. Rowe Price
Timothy CoyneHead of Exchange-Traded Funds
T. Rowe Price
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
