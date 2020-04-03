WEBCASTS

Cannabis: From Exile to Essential

The cannabis industry is just beginning to germinate. Deemed an “essential business” in many U.S. states and Canadian provinces during the COVID-19 pandemic, the space has seen an uptick in investor interest over the past several weeks. In this upcoming webcast, Cowen & Co, along with Innovation Shares and ETF Trends will delve into recent developments in the industry and introduce a pure-play solution for diversified exposure to the global cannabis market.

April 20, 2020
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates a discussion on:

  • An overview of the cannabis industry
  • Current regulatory trends and consumer preferences
  • A closer look at a pure-play investment idea for investing in legal cannabis
  • Reasons why financial advisors would incorporate a cannabis portfolio into their investment strategy

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Vivien Azer

Managing Director, Senior Analyst: Cannabis, Beverages, & Tobacco
Cowen & Co

Matt Markiewicz

Managing Director
The Cannabis ETF (THCX)

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

