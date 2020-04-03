WEBCASTS
Cannabis: From Exile to Essential
The cannabis industry is just beginning to germinate. Deemed an “essential business” in many U.S. states and Canadian provinces during the COVID-19 pandemic, the space has seen an uptick in investor interest over the past several weeks. In this upcoming webcast, Cowen & Co, along with Innovation Shares and ETF Trends will delve into recent developments in the industry and introduce a pure-play solution for diversified exposure to the global cannabis market.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates a discussion on:
- An overview of the cannabis industry
- Current regulatory trends and consumer preferences
- A closer look at a pure-play investment idea for investing in legal cannabis
- Reasons why financial advisors would incorporate a cannabis portfolio into their investment strategy
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Vivien AzerManaging Director, Senior Analyst: Cannabis, Beverages, & Tobacco
Cowen & Co
Matt MarkiewiczManaging Director
The Cannabis ETF (THCX)
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
