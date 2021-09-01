WEBCASTS
Can You Milk More Out of Value with Free Cash Flow Yield?
Strong companies with stable free cash flow yields are often a better source of value for investors seeking undervalued corners of the market. But which metrics best identify companies on the strongest financial footing?
In this upcoming webcast, Pacer ETFs and ETF Trends will consider the benefits of high free cash flow yield companies, a.k.a. the "cash cows," as well as how to spot and evaluate these attractive stocks.
Topics will include:
- The role of free cash flow yield in today's market
- How free cash flow yield provides a better indicator of a company's value
- Where to find today's cash cows
Sean O'HaraPresident
Pacer ETFs Distributors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
