The growing prominence of Bitcoin is securing the cryptocurrency’s place as an alternative asset. In fact, some have gone so far as to call Bitcoin the “new gold”, even as Bitcoin is far more volatile and speculative. In this exclusive webcast, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor will share his thoughts on cryptocurrencies and why he believes this is the decade of Bitcoin. Frank Holmes, CEO of U.S. Global Investors and Executive Chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies will discuss why there may be a place for both digital currencies and gold in everyday investment strategies and how to explore incorporating both into a portfolio strategy. U.S. Global Investors does not invest directly in gold or Bitcoin.

We invite you to tune in with these top crypto and gold experts while Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends , moderates a discussion on:

Important Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Gold, precious metals, and precious minerals companies may be susceptible to adverse economic, political or regulatory developments, and may be subject to substantial price fluctuations over short periods of time.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology involve unique risks that deserve time to research and understand before investing. Any future regulatory developments could affect the viability and expansion of the use of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Cryptocurrencies are extremely new and nontraditional assets and a potential shareholder’s ability to evaluate the performance of cryptocurrencies be limited.

Fund holdings are subject to change and are not recommendations to buy or sell any security. Click here to see fund holdings.

For more information on the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU), download a prospectus here. Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser to GOAU.

Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. ETF Trends publisher Tom Lydon is on the board of U.S. Global Investors.

Frank Holmes has been appointed non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors of HIVE Blockchain Technologies. Both Mr. Holmes and U.S. Global Investors own shares of HIVE. Effective 8/31/2018, Frank Holmes serves as the interim executive chairman of HIVE.